Government gives MUK 30 billion for research

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The vice chancellor of Makerere University prof Barnabas Nawangwe has commended the government for giving the university an extra shillings 30 billion towards research development in the next financial year budget.

Speaking during the Makerere University -Sweden Bilateral research cooperation meeting, Nawangwe said the shillings 30 billion in the fourth coming financial year government has allocated to the institution is not enough.

Nawangwe says the university has very many PHD holders who need support to do research but due to inadequate funding they are held redundant.

He meanwhile says the capacity the university has built is good enough to transform the economy.