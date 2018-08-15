Government given 48 hours to produce Bobi wine

By Damali Mukhaye.

The family of Kyandondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi has given the government a 48-hour ultimatum to produce him dead or alive.

Kyagulanyi is among the four MPs arrested on Monday over chaos that ensued on the last day of the campaigns for Arua Municipality that left at least one person dead.

The other MP’s in custody are Francis Zaake, Gerald Karuhanga and Paul Mwiru. According to police the MP’s had guns.

Addressing a joint news conference in Kampala, Kyagulanyi’s brother Eddie Yawe says the family needs to know his where abouts since some reports indicate that he is being held at Pondo barracks in Arua while others show that he is at Bombo barracks.

Speaking at the same news conference, wife Barbie Kyagulanyi has said that they will announce the next course of action if he is not released within the 48 hours.