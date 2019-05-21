Government commences relocating Buduuda landslides survivors

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Government has finally commenced the relocation of Bududa landslide survivors from Bukalasi Sub County to Bunambutye in Bulambuli district.

According to Isaac Mugera the communication officer in the office of the prime minister,the exercise started yesterday with ten families with approximately sixty people shifted.

The heavy pour however kept on punctuating the exercise, and some of the relatives to the families relocated were left in tears with others celebrating.

Mugera said that it was agreed to relocate families in small numbers because their tracks cannot access places with poor roads.

Government promised to construct 900 houses for the first batch of families to be relocated.