By Moses Kyeyune.

The Government Chief Whip Ruth Nakabirwa has reassured Ugandans that kidnaps and recent cases of murder will soon be contained.

Nankabirwa has told journalists that the government has taken on the matter with great concern.

She however says that it is unfortunate that most of the cases reported involve family members or relatives faking their own kidnaps.

She now says the security organs have mounted a syndicated crackdown on such incidents.