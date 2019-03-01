Government calls for special career guidance for girls

By Damali Mukhaye.

The government is set to introduce a special career guidance program to encourage more female students to enroll for science subjects across the country.

This is after 2018 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exam results released yesterday revealed that less than 10% of female candidates offered sciences and mathematics at A ‘Level.

According to the state minister for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo, girls need to be given special guidance to realise that they can get more opportunities in doing sciences as opposed to arts subjects they have been opting for previously.

Meanwhile, Muyingo also advised heads of schools to work against malpractice in their respective schools since it compromises the education sector.

Related Stories……….

Wakiso and Kampala districts top in UACE as rural schools perform poorly

2018 UACE results: Performance improves, over 1000 fail