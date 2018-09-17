Government attacks EU over statement

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Government has lashed out at the European Union following a statement calling for dropping of charges against the Kyadondo east MP Robert Kyagulanyi among other suspects arrested during the Arua by election.

The EU parliament last week in Brussels-Belgium asked Ugandan courts to drop the charges currently pressed against the MPs among other common citizens totaling to 35.

Addressing journalists today the government spokesperson Ofono Opondo said Uganda will not bow down to pressure from foreign states since Uganda is a sovereign state.

He attacked the EU for not going through the right channels to address the matter opting to use other means to peddle into Ugandan politics.

He says Uganda needs no lectures on democracy and how to govern itself

Opondo further urges local politicians to desist from being used by foreign powers to antagonize the country noting that the state will not hesitate to use available means to protect its citizens.