Government asked to extend ban of old cars

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Government has been asked to extend the ban old car from eight to fatten as planned this financial year.

According to the executive director Private sector foundation Uganda Gideon Badagawa, Uganda has not reached the level of purchasing brand new vehicles mostly and thus government must not introduce restraining policies in the name of collecting taxes.

He said that if protecting environment is the motive, government should instead enforce the mandatory inspection of vehicles before they enter into the country to ensure they don’t produce dangerous emitions.