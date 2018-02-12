Government asked to crack the whip on OPM “thieves”

By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has been urged to do more to address the latest corruption scandal that has hit the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

This comes days after 4 officials in the Prime Minister’s office were interdicted for their alleged involvement in mismanagement of humanitarian assistance to refugees.

Meanwhile, the OPM has once again been hit by an 8bn scandal in which top officials are accused of buying a wetland with a forged land title.

Speaking to KFM one of the legislators from west Nile region representing Obongi county Hassan Kaps Fungaroo says mere suspending these four is not enough.

He says there is a bigger racket involved urging government to dismantle it entirely to the lowest ranking officer at the registration desk.

The UN has urged government to expeditiously investigate the matter and take action.