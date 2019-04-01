Government asked not to kill Fresh Kid’s talent

By Moses Kyeyune

A section of members of Parliament has asked the government to go slow on young pop star Patrick Senyonjo popularly known as Fresh Kid.

Addressing journalists at Parliament this afternoon National Youth MP Anna Adeke and Western MP Mwine Mpaka on behalf of the Parliamentary Forum on Youths, have instead asked government to nurture the young singer’s talent.

The MPs say that whereas Fresh Kid needs education, the prevalent levels of unemployment should be put into consideration.

They have also appealed to the singer’s management not to succumb to pressure but stick with the confines of the law.

There call comes at a time the minister for youth and children affairs Nakiwala Kiyingi urged Fresh kid to drop the microphone and go to school.