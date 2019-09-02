God will avenge Maria Nagirinya’s death – family

By James Kabengwa

Though the family of Maria Nagirinya condemned her death, her father Francis Lubowa said he would leave it to God to avenge her death.

“They killed her like a thief, using a hammer…I have not beaten her as she grew up. Whoever participated in killing my daughter, God will fight the war. I won’t fight you,” Lubowa said during the requiem mass at St. Peters Church at Nsambya on Sunday.

He added that he received a call from President Museveni and the Head of State assured him of full investigations as well as Shs10m in condolences.

Dr. Ben Mukwaya, a family member said the postmortem carried out by police surgeon Dr Moses Byaruhanga and Male Mutumba indicated multiple skull fractures after hitting and smashing Nagirinya’s head.

“She did not deserve such a horrendous death, we imagine the yells she made during her torture, and they hit her like a snake. We don’t know what informed such anger,” Dr Mukwaya said.

Nagirinya’s body and that of Ronald Kitayimbwa were found in Nakituruli, six kilometres from Mukono Town on Kayunga road, in Mukono District on Friday.

They were found covered with dry grass in a water channel. The body of the woman had cuts on the head. Nagirinya, 28, had been working as a project manager at the Community Integrated Development Initiative.

The family also accused police of gross incompetence saying they did their work sluggishly.

We approached them (Police) as soon as our girl was abducted only for them to turn up at 6.30pm the following day,” Mr Mukwaya said.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga in reaction to the accusations said that the Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola has already take up the matter.

“The IGP has ordered the Police Standards Unit to investigate the incidents. A report should be out soon,” Enanga said.

Nagirinya was buried at Kibuye Katwe behind the former Molly and Paul Primary School.