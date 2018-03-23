Girls enroll more in primary education

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

A new report released by the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group shows that in the financial year 2016/2017 more girls enrolled for primary education compared to boys.

It further indicates that out of 570primary schools monitored, over 410,000 pupils enrolled.

Of these, 209,000, accounting for over 50% were female compared to 204,000male pupils accounting for 49%.

While the teacher to pupil ratio was unevenly distributed across quarters at 1.240, 1:47 and 1:57 for quarters 2, 3 and 4 meaning that teachers are not in position to provide the required attention to pupils when needed.

While releasing the report, Sophie Nampewo, a policy analyst at CSBAG attributed the increase of girl child enrollment to increased awareness, improvement in sanitation and will of parents to take their children to school.