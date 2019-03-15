Girl raped and infected near KCCA toilet on Bombo road

By Ruth Anderah.

A man who defiled a 15 year old girl behind the KCCA toilet at Bombo road near Watoto church and infected her with HIV/ AIDS has been charged and further remanded to Luzira prison.

John Gawera was been produced before high court judge Elizabeth Kabanda and pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated defilement.

Prosecutions states that on June 6th 2016 , the suspect grabbed the victim and took her behind the toilets and defiled her well knowing that he was HIV positive .

He is said to have hidden behind the said toilets and grabbed the victim who was walking by in the evening hours when the street was almost getting empty and raped her.

Gawera who has been on remand since 2016 has further been sent back on remand until march 27th for commencement of the case.