George Bush Senior dies at the age of 94

Former US President George HW Bush has died at the age of 94 at home in Houston, Texas.

Bush Sr served as the 41st US president between 1989 and 1993, his term defined by the end of the Cold War and the first Iraq war against Saddam Hussein.

While his health had been failing in recent years, he still managed to make public appearances.

The former president died at 22:10 local time on Friday (04:10 GMT Saturday), a family spokesperson said.

In April, he was admitted to hospital with a blood infection but had since been discharged. Bush was also being treated for a form of Parkinson’s disease.

He died seven months after his wife, Barbara.

