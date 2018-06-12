General Court Martial in recess, Kitata to stay on remand

By Ruth Anderah.

The Boda-Boda 2010 chairman Abdullah Kitata is to stay on remand for a while as general court Martial is provisionally on its annual recess.

Kitata’s further trial at the Army court for offenses of Unlawful possession of fire arms and ammunition had been scheduled for today but it could not resume because of the said recess and no other date was given.

The one month recess will enable the appointing authority to appoint new members of the court to replace old members on the panel whose 2 terms have since expired.

This means the court will have to reschedule and give all cases new hearing dates.

Kitata is kept on remand at Makindye Military police barracks while his 12 co-accused are at Luzira prison.