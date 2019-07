By Ruth Anderah.

Lt.Gen Andrew Gutti has been sworn in for the third 3rd time as the Chairperson of the General Court Martial.

He has been sworn in by Judge advocate Richard Tukacungura at the General Court Martial in Makindye.

Gutti’s term of office was renewed on the 21st June 2019 by the appointing officer president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

This court has been in recess since May this year when his term of office expired and it has resumed work today.