Gen Wamala asked to explain road reserve expansion

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament has asked the Minister of State for Works Gen Katumba Wamala to explain the reported increase of road reserve to 40 meters.

This comes after a story carried by the Daily Monitor, quoting the minister that government will widen road reserves to 40 meters, from the current 15 metres.

The matter has been raised by Nakaseke South MP Luttamaguzi Ssemakula who told parliament that the new changes might spark public unrest given to the shrinking space for land use.

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, has asked the minister to report to parliament, explaining the new move.