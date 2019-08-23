GEN Tumwine maintains innocence

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Gen EllyTumwine has maintained that allegations of him attacking and threatening Dokolo woman MP are lies.

It follows Parliament’s Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee recommending that Gen. Tumwine is reprimanded for breach of the privilege of Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal and for being disrespectful to Parliament.

The committee’s recommendation stemmed from its investigation into allegations of contempt of parliament leveled against Gen. Tumwine and his alleged attack on Cecilia Ogwal in the corridors of parliament.

Speaking to journalists at parliament Gen Tumwine has said he was not given adequate time to defend himself hence the need to tell the public the real truth.

