Gen Tumwine is a bully – Minister Opendi

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Minister of Health in charge of General Duties, Sarah Opendi has told the Rules Committee of Parliament, that her cabinet colleague and ex-NRA combatant, “Gen Elly Timwine is a bully.”

She was appearing before the committee to testify against the security minister who is under probe for alleged contempt of Parliament and assault of a fellow legislator.

The Committee chaired by Kalaki County MP Clement Obote-Ongalo also heard that it is true Dr Opendi is married to Bukonjo West MP, Atikins Katusabe as alluded to by Gen Tumwine.

The committee has only next week to present its report to Parliament.

