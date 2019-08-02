Gen Tumwine given up to Tuesday to respond to allegations against him

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Parliament’s Committee on rules privileges and discipline has dismissed a request by security minister Gen Elly Tumwine for a week before he returns to respond to allegations against him.

The General made the request this afternoon while appearing before the committee for the second day to answer to accusations of uttering statements aimed at belittling Parliament and the person of the Speaker.

Earlier, the committee members were divided over the general’s request with some in support while others opposed.

Appearing before the committee yesterday, Gen Tumwine asked for evidence of the accusations against him before making any responses