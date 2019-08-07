Gen Tumwiine dismisses allegations made against him

By Ritah Kemigisa

The security minister Gen. Elly Tumwine has refuted all allegations made against him.

The general was appearing before the Parliament’s Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee which investigating allegations of contempt of parliament levelled against him by Bukonzo West MP Atkins Katusabe and assault allegations by Dokolo Woman Mp Cecilia Ogwal.

Gen Tuwmiine has told the committee chaired by the Kalaki County MP Clement Ongalo-Obote that his colleague’s allegations are lies, have no basis, are malicious and are aimed at injuring his reputation.

He said he never attacked Ogwal in the corridors with a gun as she alleged arguing that he only invited her to see a painting he made on how mosquitoes are killing Ugandans adding that as a person who has held a gun for a long time , he knows how and where to use it.

He has meanwhile described Katusabe’s allegations as a threat to peace and security arguing that as a person who has served in parliament for 33 years he is much disciplined and knows how to handle himself while in court.