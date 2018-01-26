Gen Tumukunde to meet Kitata’s rival boda boda groups

By James Kabengwa

Security Minister Lt. General Henry Tumukunde has invited the controversial Boda boda 2010’s rival groups to listen to their woes.

Without disclosing the date for the meeting the General tells Daily Monitor that he will hear from all sides that claim they have had their cases bungled by police and those who say are being persecuted.

Members of other bodaboda associations have over years claimed to have been brutalized with some having their motorcycles robbed in incidents that have seen lives lost.

Led by the fearless Abdullah Kitatta who is also the NRM chairman for Lubaga Division, Bodaboda 2010 has been publicly backed by the police chief Gen.Kale Kaihura who says they have helped the institution he heads to reduce crime.

But after the group was smashed by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence a week ago, there has been public jubilation especially among bodaboda riders and hundreds of case files as well as photographs of tortured riders that had not been seen before shown to the public.

Kitata and 28 others are being detained for their alleged involvement in the gruesome murder of Francis Ekalungar, a former accountant at Case Clinic.

Now minister Tumukunde says he needs to study all these complaints to establish if they fall within under his ministry or Internal Affairs.