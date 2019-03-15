Gen Sejusa expected before court of Appeal

By Ruth Anderah.

Six aidees of the Gen David Tinyefuza alias Sejusa who were sentenced to15 years in jail after they were convicted of treason charges by the General court martial are today expected to appear before three justices of appeal court challenging a number of inconsistencies.

The six were convicted in 2016 but being dissatisfied with both conviction and sentence they appealed but court martial appeal judge Elly Turyamubona and the two other members of this court dismissed their appeal saying non of their grounds of appeal led to miscarriage of justice.

This prompted the convicts through their lawyer David Mushabe to appeal in court court of appeal.

In July 2016 Gen court martial chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti convicted all the six having been convinced by the prosecution witnesses that these six between April and May 2013 engaged in subversive activities when they planned to recruit fellow soldiers to over throw the government.