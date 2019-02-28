Gen Kyaligonza to face long arm of the law – Gen Odongo

By Moses Kyeyune.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi rtd Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza will be subjected to the long arm of the law, government has stated.

In a statement presented to Parliament this evening, the minister of internal affairs Gen Jeje Odongo has said that the ambassador’s conduct of assaulting a female traffic officer was regrettable.

Kyaligonza has said that the two UPDF officers; Peter Bushindiki and Robert Okurut are already under detention in Makindye police barracks.

He says that Gen Kyaligonza has been summoned by police to make a statement relating to the matter, and he will not be spared either.

Parliament is debating the brawl that occurred at Seeta, in Mukono on Sunday.

