Gen. Kayihura reports before army court

By Ruth Anderah.

Former police boss Gen. Kale Kayihura has this morning reported before the Army court as fulfillment of his bail condition on charges of Failure to protect war materials.

Gen. Kayihura was ordered by the court’s chairman Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti to report every first Monday of the month for purposes of extending the bail he was granted in August last year.

However his case has not yet been cause listed for trial as investigations still on-going.

The General faces charges of failure to protect war materials in which its alleged that he allowed the issuing of guns to civilians including AbdallahKitata and aiding the kidnap and several repatriation of several refugees to Rwanda.

Its alleged that between 2010 and 2018 While in performance of his duties, Kayihura allowed the issuance of arms and ammunition to unauthorized persons like members of BodaBoda 2010 headed by one Abdullah Kitata.

Gen. Kayihura is also accused of failing to supervise and ensure accountability for arms and ammunition issued to units under the office of the IGP.

Prosecution further alleges that between 2012 and 2016 the former IGP aided the actions of surbodinate police officers without hindrance to kidnap, and illegally repatriated 3 Rwandan exiles, refugees and Ugandan Citizens to Rwanda.