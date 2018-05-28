Gaaga bus driver to be charged

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police have today revealed that they are going to charge the driver of the Gaga bus that was involved in accident on 25th May in Kiryadongo district that left 22 people dead.

Addressing journalists at the Central police station, the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said once investigations are concluded and it is found that the accident was caused by his negligence, he will be charged according to the law.

Kayima adds that driver of this bus who survived the nasty accident is nursing injuries at a hospital he did not disclose to avoid putting him under immense pressure yet he is gradually recovering.

He meanwhile says a stakeholder’s engagement is ongoing to find out if the accident was out of human error or otherwise factors.