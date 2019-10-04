FUFA dismisses reports of of Edgar Watson’s resignation

By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations has dismissed reports of the resignation of their Chief Executive Officer Edgar Watson.

A statement from FUFA describes described the circulating reports as ”fake news”.

It further states that the unfounded rumors are aimed at swaying football stakeholders and portraying the situation at institution as dire and negative.

The rumors were being related to Moses Magogo’s stepping aside as the FUFA president, following an investigation into the sale of 2014 World Cup tickets allotted to Uganda.