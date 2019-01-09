FUFA cautions on counterfeit Uganda Cranes Jersey

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has issued new guidelines on the distribution and selling of the Uganda Cranes jerseys.

The Federation has noted with concern on the infringement of its registered, patented logos, commercial products including the Uganda Cranes jersey and has therefore come out to issue new guidelines that must be followed.

While addressing the media today, the FUFA Deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu indicated that there are counterfeit jerseys on the market but warned the public to avoid buying such products.

‘FUFA says it only has an understanding with Mafro- the sole manufacturers of Uganda Cranes original and replica jerseys/

Mandu now says they have opened up an application process for willing distributors of Uganda Cranes jerseys so that each region can at at least have an authorized selling point.