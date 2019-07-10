Fufa appoints Mubiru as interim head coach

By Prossy Kisakye

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has appointed Abdallah Mubiru as the interim head coach of the Uganda cranes as they gear up for the Total CHAN 2020 qualifiers that kick off in July.

This was announced by the FUFA president Moses Magogo after declaring all positions on the senior national football team, Uganda Cranes and all the junior vacant.

Addressing journalists at FUFA headquarters in Mengo, Magogo said Mubiru would be assisted by Livingstone Mbabazi and Sadiq Wasswa as the goal keeping couch.

Geoffrey Massa has been appointed in charge of general duties.

The former Uganda cranes head coach Sebastian Desabre left the cranes over the weekend under mutual consent with the football governing body.

Uganda face off with Somalia on 28th july in the first leg of the tournament in Mogadishu.