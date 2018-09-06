Fuel shortage hits Nairobi

A biting fuel shortage has hit parts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi as the strike called by petroleum transporters protesting against new government tax enters its fourth day.

A random check by the Nation at Total, Shell and Kenol Kobil stations within the central business district on Thursday morning revealed that many did not have petrol.

On Wednesday, many stations across the country reported dry pumps, with those with the precious commodity, mainly diesel, experiencing long queues of motorists seeking to fill up.

On Thursday, many lacked both diesel and petrol.

However, outside the city centre and in areas such as City Cabanas along Mombasa Road, Ongata Rongai, Waiyaki Way and Ngong Road, petrol was available at Sh127 a litre.

The new 16 percent VAT has also triggered fare increases, especially for long-distance travel, while millers have announced plans to raise prices of wheat and maize flour. (Daily Nation)