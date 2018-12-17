Friends of Nyanzi demand for her recall as lecturer

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Friends of detained Makerere University Researcher Dr Stellah Nyanzi have demanded Makerere University to reinstate her as a lecturer.

These led by a one Habib Buwembo blame the University of making her a needy and idle person by continuously denying her from enjoying her labor rights.

These argue that out of idleness, Nyanzi finds Facebook as an alternative to make herself busy.

Their call comes two months after the University Staff Appeals Tribunal directed management to reinstate Nyanzi, saying her suspension was illegal and unlawful.

Now her friends led by Buwembo have given the university an ultimatum of 10 days to implement the tribunal orders.

Nyanzi is currently detained at Luzira Prison charged with two counts; cyber harassment and offensive communication.

