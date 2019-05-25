French, Ugandan troops hailed for co-operation

By Benjamin Jumbe

French and Ugandan troops have been commended for the cooperation exhibited in the ongoing combined military training code named *Mountain Ghost* in Ntoroko district.

The Commandant Karugutu Training School Col. Dothan Mukasa has commended the troops while addressing trainees attending the 10-day joint military exercise.

Col. Kavuma has urged the trainees to maintain maximum discipline and morale for the entire course duration if they are to finish the exercise successfully.

Meanwhile the Head of the French troops Maj Asedu has pledged continued support and knowledge sharing with their Ugandan counterparts.

The exercise which commenced on Monday is meant to equip soldiers with mountain fighting tactics