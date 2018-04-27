French gv’nment donates 37M to facilitate power transmission line from Masaka to Mbarara

By Moses Ndhaye.

The ministry of finance has received 37m Euros from the French government to facilitate construction of a 400KV power transmission line from Masaka to Mbarara.

Finance minister MatiaKasajja, while signing the agreement with the French Ambassador to Uganda Stephanie Rivoal this morning said this is intended to improve accessibility of power in the region.

He says this will also help the country to protect the environment as some people will be able to use electricity instead of destroying trees for cooking.

Kasaija adds that the transmission line to be completed within a two years will cover 140 kilometers.

According to the Ambassador Rivoal, this concessional loan is given by the French Development Agency.