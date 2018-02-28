French Ambassador has tasked Ugandans to market their own country

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Ugandans have been challenged to market their own country if more tourists are to be attracted in the country.

Addressing journalists at the French embassy ahead of the second edition of the France Uganda friendship week due in March, the French Ambassador Stephanie Rivoal said this is the only way government can reap big from the tourism industry.

Rivoal says to do this a lot of investment is needed in marketing, communication and promotion of domestic tourism.

The France Uganda friendship week which kicks off on 17th March to 24th March will see a series of activities to celebrate and strengthen the partnership of the two countries.

Some of the activities include; tourism and environment days and a rugby match and music concert which shall conclude the week at Kyadondo Rugby grounds.

Proceeds from the friendship week will go to supporting two police schools in Kampala.