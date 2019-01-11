Fr Lokodo summons Pastor Sserwada

By Benjamin Jumbe

The State minister for ethics and Integrity Fr Simon Lokodo has summoned Apostle Joseph Sserwadda.

Apostle Sserwadda is needed to explain when he was designated by the minister to oversee all born again church leaders by registering and de-registering them as he has reportedly been claiming.

Lokodo states that Sserwada has no powers and has never authorized him to oversee born again church and their leadership.

Apostle Sserwadda seats on inter religious council of elders of Uganda as the leader of the born again faith

The minister further urges all born again pastors to register with internal affairs as they start their ministerial work.