Fr. Lokodo asks for more funding to fight corruption

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has been asked to increase funding to anti-corruption agencies if they are to fully eradicate the vice in the country.

The call comes a week after cabinet approved the zero tolerance to corruption policy 2018 which among others things seeks to guide and coordinate government response towards incidences of corruption and also restore public sector ethics.

Now addressing journalists at Uganda Media Center, the state minister for ethics and integrity Fr. Simon Lokodo said an estimated budget of over shs 117 billion is needed to facilitate anti- corruption agencies if they are to efficiently carry out their work.

Currently government allocates shs 106 billion to the agencies, a figure Fr.Lokodo says is not enough to meet the requirements of fighting the vice in all its various forms.

Fr. Lokodo says the fight against corruption requires heavy investment if government is to build the robust capability to match the sophisticated nature of the corruption related crime.