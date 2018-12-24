Four people dead in accident on Masaka-Mbarara Highway

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Four people have this afternoon died on spot at Mbirizi Town along the Masaka-Mbarara Highway.

The Deputy police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the accident after a motor vehicle a Toyota Alex registration number UBA 995R lost control and knocked a motor cycle registration number UEG 115A.

He however says the occupants escaped unhurt apart from the driver who sustained serious injuries and is now admitted at a private clinic in Mbirizi town.

Onyango adds that the bodies of two pedestrians and the other two who were on a motorcycle have been taken to Masaka Mortuary with their identities yet to be established.

Onyango has attributed the accident to over speeding and has now cautioned all motorists using their various major highways to follow speed limits.