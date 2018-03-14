Four army officers dismissed from army

By Ruth Anderah.

Four army officers accused of participating in attacking Kabamba barracks has been sentenced to dismissal with disgrace from the army by the General Court Martial sitting in Makindye upon pleading guilty.

The four dismissed officers are Lt.Col Phillip Frank Eguma, Lt.Ronald Waibi Mwavu, Capt Hilman Bosco Aleper and Pte Kenneth Sekajja.

It’s alleged that the accused persons while in diverse places between September 2013 and May 2014 in districts of Kampala, Masaka, Luwero, Mubende in Uganda and Kenya convened meetings and recruited people to join a rebel group known as Uganda Democratic Federation.

It is further alleges that the accused persons in order to execute the mission conducted recce in the barracks of Karama and Kabamba an act that had the effect of prejudicing the security of the defence forces.

All the accused persons had pleaded not guilty but when the case came up for hearing the convicts pleaded guilty and prayed for lenience.

The four were sentenced by seven member court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti.