Former Zanzibar president expected for a 4-day state visit

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The former president of Zanzibar Abeid Karume is expected in Uganda today for a 4-day state visit.

Karume is set to arrive in the country this afternoon and will be received by the minister for Public Service MuruliMukasa who is also the Coordinator of the Global Peace Leadership Conference National organizing committee.

On arrival the former president will head to Speke Resort Munyonyo for a joint strategic meeting with the Interreligious Council of Uganda and UNDP where discussions will focus on the objectives of the conference and expected outcomes among other matters.

Tomorrow he hold a strategic meeting with 21 of Uganda’s top corporate Chief Executive Officers before heading to statehouse Entebbe where he is to hold a joint press conference with his host President Museveniand launch of the Global Peace Leadership Conference mobile App and website.

The Global peace Leadership Conference is scheduled for 1-2 August 2018 in Kampala.