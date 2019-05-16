Former VP Gilbert Bukenya’s wife files for divorce

By Ruth Anderah.

The wife to former vice president Gilbert Bukenya Balibaseka has petitioned the high court Family division seeking to disolve her marriage.

The wife is accusing Bukenya of deserting their marriage by engaging in various endless adulterous relationships.

Margaret Mary Musoke Bukenya married Bukenya on September 21st 1974 and had three children aged between 37 and 45.

According to documents before court, Margaret claims that in the course of the Marriage, Bukenya has deserted her at their family matrimonial home and instead engaged in endless instances of adultery and infidelity and subjecting her to endless acts of emotional distress and abuse.

These include Bukenya having several affairs which have highly been publicised in the media much in her shame and ridicule including that with popular musician Irene Namubiru and Princess Sheila Nvanungi.

She has also asked the high court to award her alimony in line with the life she is stationed to and also be awarded half value of the property she contributed to as determined by a valuer of the high court.and to pay costs of.the case.