Former Tabliq Muslim leader Sheikh Yunus Kamoga denied bail

By Ruth Anderah.

The jailed former Tabliq Muslim leader Sheikh Yunus Kamoga has also been denied bail by the court of Appeal.

Sheikh Kamoga is serving a life jail sentence for Terrorisim which was handed to him by the International Crimes Division of the High court last year .

In his ruling this morning, justice Christopher Madrama has maintained his stand he took last week while dismissing the bail application of another Muslim cleric; Sheikh Siraje Kawooya that the 2 Sheikhs no longer enjoy the presumption of innocence having been convicted of a capital offence.

The judge further explained that since sheikh Kamoga was also committed to serve the second most severe punishment to death, chances are high that he may abscond once grsnted bail.

Court has also watered down sheikh Kamoga’s other grounds he advanced for bail such as his old age of 66, his need of special palliative care for hypertension , ulcers and obesity which he had claimed could expose him to cardiac complications if left in prison.

However Justice Madrama has ruled that Kamoga led no proof to court’s satisfaction that the facility at Luzira prison can not handle his medical condition.

The judge instead ordered that the sheikhs appeal be expeditiously fixed for hearing other than having them released on bail.

Kamoga and 7 other sheikhs were last year found guilty of committing Terroism acts by the International Crimes Division court and sentenced to serve 30 years and to spend the remaining parts of their lives in prison respectively.