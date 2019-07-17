Former Sports Journalist released on police bail

By Shamim Natebwa.

Former journalist turned Joseph Kabuleta was last evening released on police bond after spending four nights in jail following his arrest in connection to the abusive remarks he on his Facebook account.

Kabuleta was arrested last Friday evening and charged with offensive communication and cyber harassment against the person of the president contrary to the computer misuse act.

According to Police, Kabuleta repeatedly posted grossly offensive messages under ‘Joseph Kabuleta Weekly Rant Returns’.

Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011, criminalizes such acts of communication.

Before his release, his Lawyers led by Daniel Walyemera had filed a Habe as corpus application before the high court to have their client released or presented before court alive or dead.