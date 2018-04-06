Former SA President Zuma charged with corruption

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has been charged with corruption linked to a 1990s arms deal.

After the 75-year-old’s 15-minute appearance at the High Court in Durban on Friday morning, the case was adjourned until 8 June.

He faces 16 counts of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering, which dogged his presidency and were reinstated in 2016.

Mr Zuma, who was forced out of office in February, denies any wrongdoing.

His supporters descended on the city to rally for him, while his critics think court action is long overdue.

Mr Zuma smiled and gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he arrived at the court in his home province on Friday.

The BBC’s Andrew Harding said the former president appearing in a dock on corruption charges was “hugely symbolic” for South Africa’s young democracy.

Many, he reports, see it as an era of impunity coming to an end.

Mr Zuma and his legal team insist the charges are trumped up and politically motivated.

