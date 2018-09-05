Former RPC Bakaleke summoned on charges of Abuse of office

By Ruth Anderah.

The Anti-corruption court has issued criminal summons to the suspended Kampala South metropolitan police commander Siraje Bakaleke and 6 other police officers to appear and answer to charges of Abuse of office in relation to the kidnap , wrongful arrest and confinement of 3 Korean investors.

Bakaleke who is at the rank of Assistant commissioner of police is said to have used his office and connived with a city lawyer Mugoya Wanyoto to defraud 415000 US dollars from the 3 Koreans .

Court documents show that after the wrong full arrest of the Koreans , Wanyoto obtained another 30, 000 US Dollars from them on false pretense that it was legal fees to represent them on the criminal charges they were facing .

Now Bakaleke, Wanyoto , a one Samuel NabetaMulowooza and the other 6 police officers who were serving at different ranks as Deputy Assistant Superintendents of police and police constables face 12 counts of Abuse of office, kidnap and abducting with intent to confine a person, Embezzlement, obtaining money by false pretence and conspiracy to commit an offense .

However these except a one Samuel Mulowooza ; the managing Director of Eye power Engineering company did not turn up in court today as earlier ordered to plead to the charges and hence forth promoting grade one magistrate Moses Nabende to issue criminal summons requiring them to appear on the October 5th 2018 .

This is after a state attorney from the DPP’s office Harriet Angom explained to him that there is no evidence on court record that Bakaleke and 7 others were served with the previous court summons

For Mulowooza, he has denied the offenses and has been granted a cash bail of 4 million shilings.