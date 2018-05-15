Former NSSF MD David Chandi Jamwa granted bail

By Ruth Anderah.

The former NSSF managing director David Chandi Jamwa has been granted bail by the Supreme Court judge Stellah Arach Amoko.

Jamwa has been released on a cash bail of ten million shillings, deposit his passport and his wife’s tittle for land located in Munyonyo with court as security for his bail .

The Court also found Jamwa’s five surities substantial and were bonded to 500 million shillings each.

Justice Arach decided to release Jamwa on bail pending his appeal in the Supreme Court after concurring with his lawyer that he is at risk of dying of cardiac arrest since he is hypertensive.

Jamwa has been ordered to report to the Supreme Court registry every last working day of the month until the final disposal of his appeal.

After spending 6 years on bail, the Court of Appeal in January this year sent back Jamwa to Luzira maximum prison to start on the journey of serving a 14 year jail term that was handed to him in 2011 by the Anti-corruption court for causing NSSF a 3.1 billion shillings loss by selling the bank’s bonds held in then Crane Bank pre-maturely.

Jamwa contended that his health requires specialized medical attention and a balanced nutritional diet which he is unable to access while serving his sentence in prison.