Former MP Tony Kipoi denied bail

By Ruth Anderah.

Former Bubulo West member of parliament Tony Kipoi Nsubuga has been denied bail by High court Judge Jane Francis Abodo in his absentia.

Justice Abodo ruled that Kipoi is charged with a grave offence related to security before a General court martial which is also has jurisdictions to handle his bail application.

Kipoi is currently on remand at Makindye Military barracks since March 21st 2018 after he was charged with offences related to National security by the General court Martial.

Last week justice Abodoalso heard his bail application in his absentia, after his lawyer Richard Iduli informed court that the UPDF has deliberately refused to produce Kipoi in court two consecutive times despite having served them to do so.

Iduli had asked court to grant his client bail on grounds that it is his constitutional right and the fact that he is being detained in an illegal detention of the army at Makindye military barracks yet he is a civilian.

He further stated that his client’s arrest in Botswana on March 18th 2018 was illegal because their was no warrant of arrest issued nor any extradition proceedings conducted while being brought back in the country.