Former MP asks g’vnment to regulate boda-boda cyclists

By Moses Ndhaye.

Former Member of Parliament for Terego county Kasiano wadri has asked government to regulate boda-boda cyclists in the country.

This comes as the public continues to mourn the murder of Arua municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Abiriga, who was gunned down by assassins said to have used bodas.

Wadri says all the murders taking place in the city are being carried out by people who use motor cycles.

He says government must take action, and provide answers to the public after investigating.

The president yesterday said government will soon ban wearing of hoodies while driving or riding as a measure to check such incidences