Former Monitor Business executive killed, buried in latrine

By Joseph Kato.

Former Monitor Publications Business executive, Abel Katende, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday last week has been discovered buried in a pit latrine.

According to the Flying Squad Unit (FSU) commander, ACP Herbert Muhangi, they have been hunting for Katende’s kidnappers in vain until they became suspicious and decided to interrogate his wife.

Muhangi says the wife has now been arrested to help police with investigations.

Over 10 suspects including three relatives of Katende’s wife have so been arrested in connection to the crime.