Former Monitor accountant killed by wife, buried in latrine

By JOSEPH KATO.

Former Monitor Publications Senior accountant, Abel Katende, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday last week has been discovered buried in a pit latrine.

According to the Flying Squad Unit (FSU) commander, ACP Herbert Muhangi, they have been hunting for Katende’s kidnappers in vain until they became suspicious and decided to interrogate his wife.

Muhangi says the wife first denied but all clues pointed at her, so police arrested her to help in investigations.

He adds that upon interrogation she revealed to police that she had Kidnapped Katende with the help of children and they killed him and buried him in a latrine in Gayaza.

He body was retrieved this morning.

Over 10 suspects including three relatives in connection to the crime have so far been arrested.

Meanwhile NTV’s Ali Mivule who is at the scene of crime at Lutete Village says police is still digging up the toilet to ensure it gets the remains of Katende.