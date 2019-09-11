Former Masaka mayor dies

Former Masaka Municipality mayor, Mr Gerald Ssemwogerere has passed on. According to family members Mr Ssemwogerere died on Tuesday evening after visiting Byansi Clinic in Masaka Town where he had gone to measure his blood pressure.

“Doctors have told us that he suffered a heart attack which led to his death,” Mr John Kawanga, a cousin to the deceased said.

Mr Ssemwogerere, 83 served as Masaka mayor between 1992 and 1996 and is remembered for installing the first set of street lights on Masaka streets.

The deceased was widely considered as one of the richest men in Masaka sub region, owning assets

include shopping malls, rental houses, chunks of prime land and petrol stations not only in Masaka Town, but also in Kampala and Mukono.

He survived by a wife and 15 children.