Former LRA commandant Dominic Ongwen Case set to Begin in August

By Ruth Anderah.

Former LRA commandant Dominic Ongwen is set to begin his defence in August this year at the Hague-based International Criminal Court.

This has been confirmed by Dahirou Sant-Anna an international cooperation advisor from the office of the prosecutor at the ICC.

She was briefing the media in Kampala on the update of the Ongwen trial which started in January 2017.

Sant-Anna says prosecution closed its case in April this year with evidence from 116 witnesses who also included victims of the atrocities allegedly committed by Ongwen.

Among them were 7 women forced by Ongwen to Marry him, ten UPDF soldiers, former LRA fighters who were under Ongwen’s Brigarde, child soldiers who were abducted and enlisted into rebel activities and expert witnesses who testified about Ongwen’s mental status.

Sant-Anna further explained that some of the witnesses gave their evidence by way of recorded statements while others physically traveled to testify at the Hague.